India Top Headlines

Lok Sabha Passes Bill 386-0 to Allow States to Create Their Own CBO Lists | India News

NEW DELHI: With Parliament resonating with demands that the 50% quota cap be lifted, the Center said Tuesday it “got” the sentiment, noting that the constitutional and legal dimensions should be studied in light of the reluctance. of the Supreme Court to relax the bar. The lawsuit was raised when Lok Sabha passed a bill to amend Constitution 386-0 to restore the power of states to make their own CBO lists.

Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar said Maharashtra can draw up its own list, including the Maratha community. MPs also raised the demands of Jats, Patels and Gurjars, among others. “The government understands this sentiment that the cap should be reconsidered because the cap was imposed 30 years ago, but the court has repeatedly taken a position that the cap should remain. Therefore, it is necessary to carefully consider its constitutional and legal dimensions. Indra Sawhney’s order spoke of violating it, but only in exceptional circumstances and for communities that are outside the mainstream ”, said the minister.

Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar sidestepped demands that a caste census be carried out to correctly determine the proportion of CBOs and also calls for the details of the previous socioeconomic caste census to be made public. But Kumar negotiated the issue of the 50% cap, professing the Center’s sympathy and underlining the judicial blockade that has so far thwarted attempts to provide quotas beyond the cap.

The sensitive demands for the removal of the 50% limit and a caste census or OBC to estimate the population of the mandal classes formed the core of the debate when LS took up the discussion on the 127th Constitution Amendment Bill after three weeks of outages. The bill is designed to negate the May 5 Supreme Court ruling and restore the power of states to identify and maintain the “state list of CBOs.” In his response, Kumar said that Maharashtra will now have the power to develop state CBO lists that include the Maratha community. Lok Sabha unanimously approved the bill with no votes against and 386 in favor. But an amendment proposed by Shiv Sena’s Vinayak Raut for the freedom of the states to break the 50% limit was rejected with only 71 votes in favor.

Political consensus on the bill aside, there were strident demands on the roof of the political class banning the BJP. The government, through its speakers, said the bill’s intent was to give the CBOs their fair share even as measures like the quota for the economically weaker section bring relief to the poor among the forwards. BJP speakers argued that the bill is not a one-size-fits-all measure and follows several pro-OBC decisions, the latest of which is reservations on the all-India quota in medical colleges. Congress, which has often walked a middle road, led the call for the removal of the quota cap, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury led the way.

He said that Indra Sawhney’s ruling that had established the limit had also indicated that it could be exceeded in “exceptional circumstances.” He added: “The old caste system is responsible for the reservation system.” The Maratha reservation, which was rejected by the SC in the ruling related to the 102nd Constitutional Amendment, found the main place in the discussion as Raut de Sena demanded its enactment as did the NCP after Chowdhury argued favorably.

Removing the 50% cap was cited as the primary method of enabling it, as Raut and others mentioned outstanding quota proposals from Jats in Haryana, Patels in Gujarat, Gurjars in Rajasthan and Dhangars in Maharashtra. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav lashed out in Congress for “ignoring the interests of CBOs” for decades. While accusing Congress of not implementing the Mandal report for a decade, DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran said that BJP overthrew the government of VP Singh because of its decision to implement the Mandal reserves.





Reference page