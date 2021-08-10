India Top Headlines

Jitendra Singh Babloo: After Rita Bahuguna’s tough stance, BJP fires Jitendra ‘Babloo’ | India News

LUCK: Less than a week after joining, the Bharatiya Janata Party fired former BSP MLA Jitendra Singh Babloo on Tuesday.

The dismissal came in the context of a tough stance taken by BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who had demanded Singh’s expulsion from the party for his alleged role in setting fire to her home in Lucknow in 2009.

It was learned that Joshi, who was chair of the UP Congressional Committee at the time of the incident, met with BJP National President JP Nadda on August 7 and expressed reservations about the party’s decision to incorporate Jitendra. .

UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh formally issued Babloo’s expulsion order on Tuesday night. In reaction to the development, Joshi said she was satisfied with the party’s decision to terminate Babloo’s membership.

However, experts said the event was an embarrassment to the BJP, which has been making claims about the proper selection of candidates before incorporating them into the party.

According to the affidavit presented by Babloo in the 2017 UP assembly elections, he faces 60 criminal cases that include attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping and breach of the peace.

In July 2009, a group of masked men attacked Joshi’s home in Lucknow with iron bars and then set it on fire. The incident occurred after Joshi made an uncharitable comment about BSP Supreme Mayawati in front of rape victims. Babloo and another BSP leader, Intezar Abidi, were named as defendants in the case. On the day of joining the BJP, Babloo had said that he was falsely framed in the case and had been demanding an investigation from CB-CID.

Babloo was elected BSP MLA from Bikapur in Ayodhya in the 2007 UP assembly elections, which saw Mayawati forming the absolute majority government for the first time. However, Mayawati denied Babloo a ticket in the 2012 assembly elections, after which he switched to the Peace Party. Even when Mayawati expelled him, he was disqualified from the UP assembly under the anti-desertion law.

Since then, his political fortunes have been sinking. In the 2012 assembly elections, Babloo ran as a Peace Party candidate, but fell to fourth place and lost his seat to SP strongman Mitra Sen Yadav. Mayawati recovered Babloo from the party fold and sent him from Bikapur in the 2017 UP assembly elections. However, he lost to BJP’s Shobha Singh Chauhan by a margin of more than 44,000 votes.





