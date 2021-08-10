India Top Headlines

India played a constructive role in Afghanistan: Pentagon | India News

WASHINGTON: India has played a constructive role in Afghanistan in the past by providing training assistance and infrastructure improvements that helped maintain stability and good governance in the country, the Pentagon said.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby during his daily press conference on Monday also said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin shares the international community’s concern about the security situation in Afghanistan, which is clearly not going into the right direction.

“India has played a constructive role in Afghanistan in the past in terms of training and other infrastructure improvements,” Kirby told reporters.

“That kind of work, that kind of effort to help Afghanistan maintain stability and good governance is always welcome,” he said when asked about India-US cooperation in Afghanistan.

India has been a major player in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested nearly $ 3 billion in relief and reconstruction activities in the war-torn country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

He has also called on all sectors of the political spectrum in Afghanistan to work together to fulfill the aspirations of all the people of the country, including those in minority communities, for a prosperous and secure future.

Since the announcement of the withdrawal of US forces for August 31, violence has increased in Afghanistan and efforts to negotiate a peace agreement between the Afghan government and the insurgent Taliban have slowed.

With the increase in attacks by the Taliban, Afghan security forces and government troops have responded with airstrikes with the help of the United States.

Defense Secretary Austin, he said, shares the international community’s concern about the security situation in Afghanistan, which is clearly not heading in the right direction.

“The secretary continues to believe that the Afghan forces have the ability, they have the ability to make a big difference on the battlefield,” he said.

“He has maintained that we will continue to support them with authority where and when possible, understanding that it will not always be feasible. But where and when it is feasible it will continue to support them with air strikes, for example, ”he said.

“The other thing is that we are focused as the president’s direction should give us, we are focused on completing the reduction by the end of the month and on the transition to a different bilateral relationship with the Afghan forces that will be support, financial maintenance support. and logistics from outside the country. That is the focus, that is what we are heading towards, ”he added.

Kirby said the Taliban have made progress. “There is no question. The Afghans have the capability. They have the capability. They have a capable air force,” he said.





