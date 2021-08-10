India Top Headlines

I have a tinge of Kashmiriyat in me: Rahul on the first visit to J&K in 2 years | India News

SRINAGAR: Nearly two years after being forced to return from Srinagar airport amid an unprecedented blockade at J&K, Congressional MP Rahul Gandhi used his first visit to the Union Territory since the repeal of Article 370 on Tuesday to invoke his “Kashmiriyat” and make a strong tone for the restoration of statehood and democracy.

Rahul, who arrived here Monday night, said J&K faced “a direct assault from New Delhi,” unlike in Tamil Nadu, Bengal and other states where the Center was allegedly settling scores indirectly.

“If you show your hatred for the people of Kashmir, nothing can be accomplished,” the former congressional speaker said at the J&K congressional headquarters. “Today, my family lives in Delhi. Before that, they lived in Allahabad, and (even) before that, they lived in Kashmir. So I have inherited a dye from Kashmir that is still inside of me.”

Rahul said his fight was primarily against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “policy of dividing India” and that he will continue down that path until he wins.

On the suggestion by veteran of Congress and ex-CM Ghulam Nabi Azad to push for a bill in Parliament to restore J & K’s statehood, Rahul said: “I am not allowed to speak in Parliament. I cannot speak about Rafale, unemployment or corruption. They (BJP) have attacked the judiciary, the Lok Sabha … even the media are muzzled. Journalists cannot write what they want. ”

Rahul claimed that when there was a congressional government in J&K, welfare schemes like Udaan’s skills development program were launched and panchayat polls were carried out. “We brought experts to the University of Kashmir and sent young people from Kashmir to other states in India. But they (BJP) also attacked this process.”

Rahul paid tribute at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in the Tulmulla area of ​​the central Ganderbal district in Kashmir earlier that day along with a few other congressional officials, including Azad. One of his first scheduled engagements during the two-day visit was the wedding of the son of the CCP chief, Ghulam Ahmad Mir. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah were at the reception around the same time, sources said.

Rahul said he would return to J&K soon and plan a visit to Jammu and Ladakh.

The Wayanad MP’s earlier visit, although aborted, was as part of an opposition delegation that landed at Srinagar airport on August 24, 2019.





