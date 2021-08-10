How BJP Earned Its Cillions And What It Spent It On | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Revenue for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2019-20 financial year saw a 50 percent increase as it made large profits from election bonds and donations from various sources, according to the annual audit report released by Election Commission of India (ECI).This was the year that the BJP government led by Narendra Modi regained power in the Center for the second consecutive term.BJP earned Rs 3,623 crore during FY 2020 versus Rs 2,410 crore in 2018-19.

This is five times more than the 682 crore earned by the Indian National Congress (INC) party, which saw a 25 percent drop in profits in fiscal 2020. It had earned Rs 918 crore in FY19.

Its income is also three times more than the combined income of six opposition parties: Congress, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), BSP, CPIM and CPI.

The income earned by other opposition parties is: Trinamool Rs 143.67 crore; CPM Rs 158.62 crore, BSP Rs 58.25 crore, NCP Rs 85.58 crore; CPI to Rs 6.58 million; AAP at Rs 49.65 crore.

Source of funds

For BJP, more than 70 percent or Rs 2,555 crore of the reported earnings come from election bonds.

The total contributions received by the ruling party amounted to Rs 844 million, of which Rs 291 million were donated by individuals, Rs 238 million from businesses and organizations, Rs 281 million from welfare institutions and bodies and Rs 33 million. rupees from other sources.

Donations under Aajiwan Sahayog Nidhi totaled Rs 23 crore, while Rs 5.03 crore was contributed by morchas and Rs 34 lakh from meetings.

Similarly, for Congress, 69 percent of the revenue or Rs 469 million was earned through grants, donations, and contributions from various sources.

In addition, the National Congress Party received Rs 29.25 crore through electoral bonds, Trinamool Congress Rs 100.46 crore, DMK Rs 45 crore, Shiv Sena Rs 41 crore and Rashtriya Janata Dal Rs 2.5 crore.

How donations inflated the BJP kitty

An analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) showed that BJP received 5,576 donations during fiscal year 2020.

Each of these donations amounted to more than Rs 20,000 which totaled up to Rs 785.77 crore.

The number of such donations was seven times that of Congress, BSP, NCP, and Trinamool Congress combined.

The data shows that, although individual donors were more numerous, most of the funds were contributed by corporations.

While 3,062 individual donors contributed almost 59 million rupees, donations from companies amounted to 12 times as much at 720.4 million rupees.

Top Donors to National Parties in Fiscal Year 2020

The richest electoral trust, the Prudent Electoral Trust, was the largest donor to national parties in fiscal year 20. In total, the trust donated Rs 247.5 million.

Of the total, most of the 28 percent or Rs 216.75 crore was donated by it to the ruling BJP party. The trust also donated Rs 31 crore to Congress.

Other donors included ITC Ltd, Jankalyan Electoral Trust, BG Shrike Constructions, New Democratic Electoral Trust, and a few more.

How BJP spent

Amid the 2019 general election, the BJP’s total spending rose 64 percent to Rs 1,651 crore.

Most of this amount was spent on election expenses, which increased by almost 75% from Rs 792.37 million in 2018-19 to Rs 1,352.92 million in the period considered.

The party spent more than 400 million rupees on advertisements during the year as part of its election campaign, which is almost double the amount of 299 million rupees it spent in 2018-19.

It also spent Rs 249 million on electronic media advertising, Rs 47.38 million on print media and Rs 250.49 million on air travel for its leaders and candidates.