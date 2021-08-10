Government to evacuate Indian citizens from Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan | India News

India Top Headlines

(1/2) A special flight departs from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi. Any Indian citizen in Mazar-e-Shar and its surroundings… https://t.co/oPx2KGAs6E – India in Mazar (@IndianConsMazar) 1628580781000

NEW DELHI: The government is evacuating all Indian nationals living in and around Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan via a special flight that is scheduled to depart tonight.“A special flight departs from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi. All Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to depart for India on the special flight scheduled to depart tonight. , the Indian Consulate General of India, Mazar-e-Sharif said in a Twitter post.

(2/2) Indian citizens wishing to leave on a special flight must immediately communicate their full name, passport number … https://t.co/0nIfpEIHyB – India in Mazar (@IndianConsMazar) 1628580781000

“Indian citizens who wish to leave on a special flight must immediately communicate their full name, passport number, expiration date by whatsapp to the following numbers: 0785891303, 0785891301.” said another tweet from the Consulate General