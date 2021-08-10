India Top Headlines

Delhi has outgrown the Delta variant; new sero survey coming soon: Satyendar Jain | India News

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Tuesday that Delhi has already outperformed the Delta variant of the coronavirus detected in more than 80 percent of Covid samples submitted for genome sequencing during the second wave of the pandemic. and subsequently.

The minister told reporters that the Center has not yet requested data on deaths due to oxygen shortages and that a new serological survey will be carried out in the city soon.

The first serological survey conducted in late June last year found Covid antibodies in 22.6 percent of the samples.

The number increased to 29.1 percent in August and then fell to 25.1 percent in September. In October, it rose to 25.5 percent. The January round of the survey found antibodies in 56.13 percent of the people tested.

Jain said that more than 80 percent of the samples submitted for genome sequencing during the second wave and subsequently showed the presence of the Delta variant.

“Since the Delta variant originated in India, we have already faced the wrath of this variant during the second wave. Other countries need to prepare as it is spreading there. Delhi has already fought and surpassed the Delta variant wave. The ICMR He has also pointed out that Delhi was fighting the Delta variant during the second wave. So I don’t think it should be of concern to us, “he said.

The Health Minister said the Delhi government is preparing 37,000 beds, including 12,000 ICU beds, in anticipation of a third wave of coronavirus.

In the latest wave, the city government had prepared around 23,000 beds, of which 6,000 were ICU beds.

The Delhi government has also put in place a “Graduated Response System” under which restrictive measures will be taken according to the positivity rate of the test.

The system, developed along the lines of a similar mechanism to combat air pollution during the winter months, was developed by a committee of experts appointed by the Delhi government.

Yellow, amber, orange, and red alerts will be issued as the positivity rate increases.

According to the plan, the curbs are activated from a positivity rate of 0.5 percent.

Private offices, shopping malls, weekly markets and the Delhi metro will be closed if the TPR exceeds 2 percent and the city will be placed under a curfew if the TPR exceeds the 5 percent mark.

“The first level will be implemented with a positivity rate of 0.5%. The second, third and fourth levels will be activated with a TPR of 1%, 2% and 5%, respectively. The last time, the red level was implemented when we hit a positivity rate of around 14 to 15 percent, “Jain said.

The minister said that although the government has been making preparations to take into account children and their health, the “total number of children who need hospitalization is much lower compared to the adult population.”





