Covid tests of 48 crore nationwide to date: Government | India News

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister Bharathi Pravin Pawar informed Parliament on Tuesday that Covid 19 tests of 48.17 crore have been conducted across the country to date since April last year.

He said the tests were conducted in 2,838 ICMR-approved testing labs including 1,742 RT-PCR labs, 946 TrueNat labs, 131 CBNAAT labs and 19 other molecular and nucleic acid testing platforms.

The minister elaborated a question posed by YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, saying that the sensitivity of rapid antigen tests (RATs) is lower than RT-PCR. Therefore, the ICMR had recommended that all symptomatic individuals who test negative by RAT should be tested by RT-PCR.

The minister said that support has been provided to states and also to the union territories by providing 485 RT-PCR machines and 225 automatic RNA extractors to strengthen the RT-PCR infrastructure.

“Apart from this, 20 high-throughput RT-PCR laboratories have been established. Local TrueNat machines deployed for TB testing were reused and more machines were added for Covid 19 testing. Even the validation of the TruNat test for Covid 19 testing was carried out quickly, ”said Pawar.

In addition, he added that the GeneXpert machines implemented for TB tests were reused for covid tests. USFDA approved closed RT PCR systems such as abbott ID Now and others were approved and permitted for use in India.

“Every medical college in the nation has been mandated to have a molecular virology setup as a prerequisite for certification from the Indian medical council. This resulted in the incorporation of almost all government and private medical faculties for covid testing, ”said the minister.

According to the data, the highest tests in AP were performed in June 2021, since 18,43,906 RT PCR and 12,49,275 antigen tests had been performed. AP has run more tests from July 2020 to December 2020 and showed the highest tests in March 2021.

The AP had improved the number of tests and had peaked in June and July 2021. The Andhra Pradesh government conducted RT-PCR tests of 3.45 lakh and 17,914 antigen tests in August to date.





