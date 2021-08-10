India Top Headlines

Covid-19: Canada extends ban on direct flights from India until September 21 | India News

TORONTO: Canada extended the ban on direct flights from India on Monday (local time) until September 21 due to risks posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Canada has extended its ban on direct passenger flights from India until September 21 amid the South Asian country’s fierce struggles to contain the spread of Covid-19 within its borders, Transport Canada said, Sputnik reported.

“According to the latest public health council from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada is expanding the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting all commercial and private direct passenger flights to Canada from India until September 21. 2021 11:59 p.m. EDT, “the department said in a statement.

The ban was first imposed on April 22 and has already been renewed several times. This is the fifth time the ban has been extended.

The ban expired on August 21, but will now remain in effect until September 21.





Reference page