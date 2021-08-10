India Top Headlines

Covid-19: As Re-infections Increase, Center Calls on Kerala to Review Vaccine Dose Gap | India News

NEW DELHI: In the wake of a large number of reinfections in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta, particularly among those who have received a dose of anti-Covid bumps, the Center has asked the state to review the data and study whether the gap between the two is necessary. reduce doses.

The core team that visited the state recently made the observation after it found that the district had reported 14,974 worrisome infections after the first dose and 5,042 after two doses. The district is using more Covishield injections.

“This is being further reviewed with the state. We need to know when the person tested positive after taking the second dose and if they had a mild or severe infection and required hospitalization. We have also looked for this information in other districts.” said Sujeet Singh, director of the National Center for Disease Control.

While Kerala has reported a large number of cases, the government is also studying the cases through genome sequencing. The state has a higher rate of vaccination coverage with about 54% of people receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while more than 23% are fully immunized.

However, reinfection cases are high in the state despite two doses of vaccines. There is also concern that a persistent high rate of infection with large numbers of infected and vulnerable people will lead to increased numbers of cases.





Reference page