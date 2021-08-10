India Top Headlines

Corruption in the FCI may spiral out of control: Parl panel | India News

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel warned the government that corruption in the state-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) can “spiral out of control” if strict action is not taken. The standing committee on food and consumer affairs recommended that the FCI strengthen its surveillance mechanism and take strict punitive measures against the culprits.

The panel headed by Trinamool Congressional Leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay recommended that senior officials be held accountable for rooting out corruption. He has also said that FCI staff can be transferred after a fixed period to avoid the creation of vested interests. “The committee members are of the opinion that corruption in the FCI can spiral out of control if strict measures are not taken,” the panel said.

In recording its distress over pending corruption cases, the panel said that even after taking various corrective measures, 817 cases were recorded against FCI officials during 2017-18, 829 in 2018-19, 691 cases in 2019-20 and 406 cases have been filed as of September 2020. It has recommended that efforts be made for early resolution of pending cases, as delay in resolving surveillance cases would encourage corrupt practices and undermine the authority of the law.

It also noted how three cases have been referred to the CBI and another three to the CVC.

The panel has also noted how the FCI was unable to achieve the physical and financial targets for the demolition construction in 2020-21. He said the achievement was “nil” in the northeastern states where the FCI had set a target for storage of 3 lakh tonnes. Similarly, for the remaining states, the physical target was 6,220 tons, but the achievement was also “nil”.





Reference page