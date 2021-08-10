India Top Headlines

Cong will continue to fight against the ideology of the prime minister that divides India: Rahul | India News

SRINAGAR: Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that he and his party will continue to fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “ideology that divides India”, even as he claimed that the Opposition is not allowed to raise important issues. like agricultural bills, espionage, unemployment and corruption in Parliament.

He also alleged that the BJP has launched an assault not only on Jammu and Kashmir, but on the entire country.

“I am fighting Narendra Modi and we will continue to fight her divisive ideology, the ideology that divides India,” the former head of Congress said while addressing a party function here.

“We are not allowed to speak in parliament on issues such as agricultural bills, Pegasus (espionage controversy), corruption, Rafale (deal) and unemployment,” he added.

Gandhi said that the “assault” is not only against Jammu and Kashmir, but also against Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

“The assault is in the idea of ​​India. While the assault in the rest of India is direct, it is indirect in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Gandhi alleged that the media in the country are being repressed and not allowed to do their job.

“They (the media) are always afraid when they report that their job is at stake,” he said.

The leader of Congress said that his fight is not against a person or even on issues such as unemployment or corruption, it is against hatred and fear.

“I fight against hatred and fear. The difference between Congress and other parties is that we do not hate anyone and we do not believe in violence. Congress is an army of peace and love,” he said.





Original source