Come home before flights stop, government tells Indians in Afghanistan | India News

NEW DELHI: With the security situation in Afghanistan continuously deteriorating, the government has “strongly advised” Indians to make travel arrangements for their return before commercial air services are stopped.

As Taliban forces advanced in an attack on Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan’s largest city in the north, on Tuesday the government evacuated Indian nationals in and around the city, including consulate personnel, on a special flight. of the IAF late at night. According to international media reports, thousands have fled Mazar-i-Sharif and its adjacent areas.

As in Kandahar, from where the government had also recently evacuated Indian nationals, the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif will continue to operate with local staff.

In a new security advisory, the third since late June, the Indian embassy in Kabul also advised Indian companies operating in Afghanistan to immediately remove their Indian employees from project sites before transportation services are suspended. aerial. He called on Indian nationals working for domestic or foreign companies in Afghanistan to immediately request their employers to facilitate their travel from project sites to India in view of the situation on the ground.

He said violence in many parts of Afghanistan had escalated and commercial air transport services to many provinces and cities were being discontinued. Approximately 1,500 Indians currently live in Afghanistan.

The embassy said the warning also applies to Indian journalists working in Afghanistan.

“It is very essential that all Indian media arriving or staying in Afghanistan contact the embassy’s public affairs and security wing for a personalized briefing, including specific advice on where they are traveling,” He said.





