India Top Headlines

Climate Report, a “wake-up call” for rich nations to cut emissions: India | India News

NEW DELHI: With the IPCC report pointing to the urgent need for more sustained action to save the world from the climate crisis, India on Monday called its findings a “wake-up call for developed countries,” calling on rich nations to look for immediate deep emissions. cuts, considering how their cumulative emissions have pushed the world into the current crisis.

“The report reaffirms India’s position that historical cumulative emissions are the source of the current climate crisis,” said Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, while articulating the country’s position and response to the scientific findings of the IPCC.

Underlining that India’s per capita and cumulative emissions are significantly low and far less than the fair share of the global carbon budget, Yadav said: “The report is a wake-up call for developed countries to undertake deep emission cuts and decarbonization. of their economies. ”

His comments take on significance in light of a global discourse from various stakeholders, including wealthy nations, to lead India along with China and others on a ‘net zero’ emissions trajectory sooner rather than later, even as the country reminded them of a and again its trajectory. record of delivering on all climate action promises under the Paris Agreement.

Referring to the report, India in a statement noted how developed countries have, in fact, usurped much more than their fair share of the global carbon budget.

Noting that simply “reaching net zero alone is not enough,” India said: “This has been amply confirmed in the report. It vindicates India’s position that historical cumulative emissions are the source of the climate crisis facing the world today. ”The report noted that carbon dioxide has been and will continue to be the key cause of global warming in all scenarios of Emissions of greenhouse gases.





Times of India