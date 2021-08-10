India Top Headlines

20.32 lakh tests, 7.08 lakh Covid-related hospital admissions authorized under AB-PMJAY: Government | India News

NEW DELHI: As of July 25, tests of 20.32 lakh and hospital admissions of 7.08 lakh related to Covid-19 were authorized under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), reported the government to Parliament on Tuesday.

With public health being a state issue, the response to the Covid-19 pandemic is primarily led by state governments, State Health Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The National Health Authority (NHA) has provided the necessary support to the states and territories of the Union to guarantee free testing and treatment of Covid-19 to all eligible beneficiaries under AB-PMJAY.

When the pandemic broke out, existing packages were used to provide treatment, Pawar said.

Later, special packages for Covid-19 treatment and testing were introduced, he added.

Many states decided to make Covid testing and treatment free to all residents. While some used the AB-PMJAY ecosystem, including the NHA IT platform, others did it for free.

Therefore, Covid-19 treatment has been covered in both general packages and disease-specific packages at AB-PMJAY.

“As of July 25, 2021, 20.32 lakh of Covid-related tests and 7.08 lakh of Covid-related hospital admissions have been authorized under the scheme,” Pawar said.





