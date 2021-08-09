India Top Headlines

UN Security Council unanimously adopts presidential declaration on maritime security | India News

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council, currently chaired by India, unanimously adopted a presidential statement on maritime security on Monday that recognized the importance of enhancing international and regional cooperation to counter threats to maritime security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level open debate on maritime security that was virtually attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary-General’s Chief of Staff Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh.

The high-level open debate on ‘Improving Maritime Security: A Case for International Cooperation’ was one of three flagship events hosted by India during its month-long presidency of the powerful 15-nation UN body.

The UNSC unanimously adopted the Presidential Declaration, the first Presidential Declaration of its kind (PRST) of the Maritime Safety Council. It is significant to note that PRST reaffirmed in categorical terms that international law, as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of ​​December 10, 1982 (UNCLOS), establishes the legal framework applicable to activities in the oceans. .

This is the first document of the UN Security Council that deals with the issue of maritime security in a comprehensive and global way. Previous Security Council documents had approached the issue from a limited perspective of maritime piracy, particularly off the coast of Somalia, in the Gulf of Guinea and in the Gulf; maritime crime in the Mediterranean region; drug dealing; and transnational organized crime.

“The Security Council reaffirms that international law, as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of ​​December 10, 1982 (UNCLOS), establishes the legal framework applicable to activities in the oceans, including the fight against illegal activities at sea “.

In the PRST, the Council noted with concern the “continuing threats to maritime security posed by piracy, armed robbery at sea, the voyages of terrorists and the use of the sea to commit crimes and acts against navigation , offshore facilities, critical infrastructure and other maritime interests. ”

Takes note of the persistent problem of transnational organized crimes committed at sea, including the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, the smuggling of migrants, the smuggling of persons and the illicit trade in firearms, and also takes note of the other illegal activities.

The Security Council noted the deplorable loss of life and the adverse effects on international trade, energy security and the global economy resulting from these activities, and stressed the importance of safeguarding the legitimate uses of the oceans and the lives of peoples. people at sea, as well as the livelihoods and security of coastal communities.

For India, fighting terrorism has been a top priority and the country has been at the forefront in mobilizing the international community to tackle the problem.

The PRST acquires importance in the context that India has also been the victim of terrorist acts carried out from the seas, in particular the infamous November 2008 terrorist attack carried out by terrorists from Pakistan who landed in the city via sea .

The Security Council recognizes that terrorists can benefit from transnational organized crime in specific contexts and regions, and calls upon Member States to consider the ratification and implementation of global instruments, as well as their participation in national, regional and global initiatives that aim to build capacity to prevent and counteract illicit trafficking, including through seaports and at sea, of natural resources, weapons, drugs, cultural property and illicit trafficking in direct support of terrorism networks, as well as trafficking of people.

The Security Council recognizes that terrorists can attack vulnerable targets, including critical infrastructure and public places, and specifically the transportation sector, including ports and shipping, as well as interconnected critical infrastructure, underscoring the importance of greater cooperation to protect critical infrastructure, including cross-border infrastructure and calls on member states to implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, ”said the PRST.

It also recognizes the importance of enhancing international and regional cooperation to counter threats to maritime security.

The Council recognized the need to strengthen the capacity of Member States upon request to take effective action against transnational organized crime at sea and invited Member States to share their experiences with other Member States, UNODC and the International Maritime Organization. on the possible loopholes and vulnerabilities in this regard.

The Security Council encouraged the United Nations, as well as regional and subregional organizations to continue their efforts to help Member States develop their capacities and share effective practices to prevent and combat terrorism at sea.

“The Security Council further encourages the relevant entities of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Compact to continue their capacity-building programs,” the PRST said.

The Security Council encourages Member States to continue to develop and strengthen their capacity to improve maritime security, including against piracy and armed robbery at sea and terrorist activities, as well as against all forms of organized crime. transnational and other illegal activities at sea. domain through the competent bodies and instruments “.

This is the first final document of the United Nations Security Council on the subject of maritime security. According to practice, the “Presidential Declaration” must be approved unanimously. The process was not easy, with a P-5 country holding out until the end (in the language related to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea – UNCLOS).

Indian negotiators were able to find language acceptable to all, while still referencing UNCLOS (which other P-5 countries insisted on maintaining).

President Putin’s participation in the UNSC debate after almost 16 years at the event chaired by Prime Minister Modi sends a clear political message about the importance that Russia attaches to the Indian initiative on maritime security in the UNSC and in bilateral relations. . Putin has participated in United Nations Security Council debates only twice before, in September 2005 and September 2000.

The Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN has Cabinet rank. However, the involvement of Secretary of State Blinken, who is the highest-ranking secretary in the US cabinet, is also an important message.





Times of India