The new TI rules will have a terrible chilling effect on freedom of expression, said Bombay HC; SC Will Probably Hear Transfer Request Tuesday, Center Says | India News

MUMBAI: The new 2021 Information Technology Rules are “so broad and so vague” that they will have a “terrifying chilling effect” and a “draconian effect” on people who want to post content on the internet, the media and the public. editors. , editors too, argued a petitioner in the Bombay High Court on Monday. For the first time, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting seeks to regulate content and freedom of expression beyond the reasonable restrictions allowed by article 19 (2) of the Constitution, presented senior lawyer Darius Khambata, who appeared at a digital portal that has proposed a constitutional statute. Challenge of the validity of the new modified norms. He compared it to media surveillance and said that “9 out of 10 people may not say anything out of fear,” as the two rules empower the I&B ministry to remove and modify the content directly.

The HC was hearing two public interest litigation (PIL) against the new TI rules that went into effect in May. One is by AGIJ Promotion of Nineteennonea Media pvt Lt and Ashish Khetan, represented by Khambata. The second PIL, by Nikhil Wagle, argued by his lawyer Abhay Nevgi said that the rules were nothing more than an “attempt at mass censorship” and that the rules “are a new way to bypass the legislature for whatever reason.” Khambata and Nevgi requested interim orders to maintain the new TI rules.

Khambata sought the suspension of “rules 9, 14 and 16 which induce a chilling and anti-free speech effect.”

Khambata said, “the essence of democracy is criticism of public officials. But no, now he does it at his own risk, because these new rules will censor, punish and sanction him if he is not in favor of an inter-ministerial committee. ” Even ‘music criticism’ has been included in the rules. , he smiled. “They don’t want black ops either,” he added. “That is the problem with the rules.”

The new rules are called the 2021 Information Technology Rules (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Code of Ethics). They came into effect in May 2021.

Arguing before a court of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni, Khambata said that the main basis was the “indeterminate and broad terms” of the rules by which “the usual editors, authors and publishers are all relaxed because they can be dragged by anything “. . “The rules are” manifestly unreasonable “and go beyond the IT Act of 2000, its objectives and provisions. He said the rules define “news and current affairs content” very broadly and attract editors of news and current affairs content within their purview and hold them accountable for any violation of the rules.

Additional Attorney General Anil Singh of the Center said his transfer request was likely to go before the Supreme Court on Tuesday and seek time. The HC noted that a month had passed in which he had mentioned the transfer request to the SC and asked what steps had been taken since then, but published the matter for an additional hearing until August 10. The HC said that Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Center submissions to oppose the two PILs, provided you are not barred by a SC by then.

Singh said that while only Kerala’s high court, through a single bank of judges, approved interim orders of no coercive measures, two other high courts, including Madras HC, had issued a notice to the Center and had not suspended the Rules. . He said that there are 15 petitions filed in various higher courts against the Rules, so the Center had sought a full transfer to the SC.

The law provides for the power to dictate norms to execute the provisions of the law. Section 69 A empowers the Center to block public access and section 69 A (1) does not go beyond reasonable restrictions under the Constitution, he said.

The objected rules include rule 9 that requires publishers to comply with the Code of Ethics and rule 13 that establishes a “central government oversight mechanism” that empowers an interdepartmental committee to hear complaints and grievances. and take action. The other is rule 14 (the interdepartmental committee empowers to order the removal or modification of content) and rule 16 on ‘blocking information in an emergency’ “without giving the opportunity to listen” that Khambata read before exclaiming, “ see the draconian nature of the powers. And this is by the Ministry of I&B completely ignoring that section 69A of the IT Law exists a complete mechanism already established under the 2009 rules … now this ministry must have primary powers to monitor, censor and regulate content in Internet effectively. . It’s the most draconian assault on free speech and democracy in recent times. ”“ It can never be good for a democracy to have that. ”

The “code of ethics” by the rules “really reveals why it should be introduced,” Khambata said. They are completely beyond the rule-making power under the IT Act, he said, as they have nothing to do with the regulation of electronic transactions, which is the scope of the Act.

They seek to regulate the norms of journalistic conduct and also the content of cable television by taking advantage of press council guidelines and the cable television code of ethics to give them mandatory status, he said.

Khambata read the journalistic standards prescribed by the Press Council of India against ‘gross commercialism’, and gives guidelines on criticism of public figures, accuracy and fairness, covert operations, to avoid suggestive guilt, said “as citizens, every one of them is laudatory, ” but as SC has argued, such motives can never be grounds for restricting freedom of expression. “Who will decide? An inter-ministerial committee?” accuracy and fairness’, the press has to avoid publishing ‘inaccurate, graceless, misleading or distorted material … rumors should not be presented as fact’ adding what may be without humor to one, may be essential to another. … but it does not give the government the right to interfere … this is a blatant attempt to regulate content that is not regulable under Article 19 (1) (a). ”

Nevgi added that his challenge was also three parts of the rules. He said that while the ‘dark web’ cannot be controlled, the government is trying to regulate social media platforms where innocent people try to express themselves. He said that “something that is not in the Parental Act cannot be brought in by a back door method.” He also said there was no proper discussion about the rules.





