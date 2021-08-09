India Top Headlines

“Still no response from Prime Minister”: Nitish Kumar in his letter requesting a specific caste census or just this | India News

PATNA: Reiterating your demand for a nationwide caste-based census, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said on Monday that he had not yet received a response to his letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter.

“The letter written by me was received by the PMO on April 4. But the answer is yet to come,” Nitish said while responding to a media query in the state capital here.

A week ago, Nitish wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi requesting his appointment so that representatives of different political parties of Bihar led by the CM could meet with the prime minister and share their views on the demand to carry out a count of population by caste over the next year. census. But the prime minister has so far not given a response to the CM letter or an appointment to meet with the Bihar delegation of political parties.

Adding to this, Nitish Kumar also said that the caste census demand is not “political”, but rather a “social concern”. “We strongly demand that a caste census be carried out, but it is up to the Union government to make a decision. This issue is now being discussed not only in Bihar, but in many states, ”said the CM.

Bihar CM also hinted at the possibility of conducting a state-specific caste headcount, if there was no alternative left.

When asked if the Bihar government would carry out a caste census on its own in case it did not receive a positive response from Prime Minister Modi, Nitish said: “For this, we will hold talks with all political parties and other parties. interested. The census is carried out for the entire country in a specified period of time. It would be better if the caste census was carried out by the Center throughout the country. Previously, the Karnataka government had carried out a separate caste census. If a separate caste census is required in Bihar, we will hold discussions with all interested parties. But so far I have not said anything about conducting a separate caste census in Bihar. Our demand is that a caste census be carried out throughout the country ”.

“We want a census based on caste in the country and it is our old demand. It is our great wish that the count be carried out by caste during the census. It will have many benefits. Once the caste-based census is conducted, any and all data on a particular caste will be available. Once we know what the population of a particular caste is, the benefits of development schemes will be available to all. The caste-based census is of interest to all castes and social groups, ”Nitish said while strongly speaking in favor of the caste census.

To a question, Nitish also said that if Prime Minister Modi allows a meeting, a delegation of political leaders from Bihar would visit Delhi and present their views to Modi.

The Center has proposed conducting a caste count only for SC and ST, prompting protests in different states, including Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, which are politically sensitive. The Union government had informed Parliament last month that it was proposing a recount of only registered castes and tribes. This has led to new demands from different political parties, including the ruling JD (U) of Bihar and the opposition RJD, that the population of all castes be re-determined over the course of the census.

Nitish also said that JD (U) MPs recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi requesting his appointment on the issue of the caste census, but were asked to meet with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah. Consequently, a delegation of deputies from JD (U) met with Shah and demanded a caste census in the country.

Nitish further said that the last caste census in the country was carried out in 1931. “It should be done at least one more time so that people can know the exact population of the different castes. It is of interest to everyone. It is necessary for the development of all social groups. It is in the interest of the nation. Once the breed data is available, development work will be in everyone’s interest, ”said Nitish.





