Security Forces Bust Poonch Hideout and Recover Large Amount of Guns and Ammunition | India News

JAMMU: Security forces in a joint operation broke open a hideout in the Mendher of Poonch district and recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition on Monday.

“Security forces have prevented major terrorist activity ahead of I-Day by seizing a huge cache of weapons and ammunition from a cache in the Poonch area, sources said.

Sharing more details Jammu Borders DIG Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson SPS Sandhu said: “With specific input, a joint operation of BSF security forces was launched together with the Army and SOG Poonch in the area. forest from Village Sangad, Mankot, Mendhar, Poonch. During a search operation a cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered, “said the spokesman.

PRO BSF Mr. Sandhu said: “The recovery included two AK 47 rifles, four Ak 47 magazines, one Chinese pistol, 10 pistol magazines, one Set I-Com, four Chinese grenades, four non-electric detonators, 15 fusible grenade detonators. 16-meter Cordex, 257 rounds of Ak-47 ammunition, 68 rounds of Chinese 9-mm ammunition, 23 rounds of 7.65-mm ammunition, two mobile phones, 12 mobile battery chargers and two 9-volt batteries ” .





Times of India