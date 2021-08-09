India Top Headlines

SC Questions State Bus Insurance Exemption | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has asked the Union government to consider withdrawing the insurance exemption for 1.5 lakh buses owned by state trucking corporations (SRTC), which suffered heavy losses, as it found victims and injured in accidents involving these buses. waiting years for compensation from government-run corporations.

This was one of the main problems before a court of Judges Sanjay K Kaul and Judge Hrishikesh Roy, who for the last six months has been dedicated to expediting the process for the rapid disbursement of compensation to victims or injured by the Court of Motor Accident Claims (MACT). . The court has entrusted the additional attorney general Jayant Sud with the task of analyzing the difficulties, devising innovative solutions in coordination / consultation with the states and evaluating the court for the issuance of instructions for implementation throughout India.

During a hearing on the issue last week, the bank led by Judge Kaul said: “The vehicles of the State Transportation Corporations are not insured due to the exemption provided and, as a result, no compensation is paid for a long period of time as most of these corporations are suffering losses. ”

The Union Ministry of Transport and Highways reported that 49 of the 56 SRTU suffered losses. The top five SRTUs with losses during 2016-17 were: Delhi Transport Corporation (Rs 3,832 crore); Kerala SRTC (Rs 1,771 million); BEST Compromise (Rs 990 crore); Telangana SRTC (Rs 749 crore) and Haryana ST (Rs 598 crore). These five together accounted for about 69% of total SRTU losses. .

The bank said: “In fact, there are numerous illustrations in which the vehicles had to be attached for the SRTU’s enforcement recovery to make the payment to the claimants.” The SC again turned to the ASG to “examine the possibility of withdrawing the exemption (from insurance for SRTU buses) or of (designing) a mechanism to ensure that these companies have a sufficient common fund to meet their obligations ( in accidents involving SRTU buses) towards claimants.

Sud informed the court that efforts to streamline the process for the rapid payment of compensation to family members of accident or injured victims through the development of a mobile application gained enough traction, as it has been able to incorporate all 26 insurance companies.





