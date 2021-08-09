Sacrifice of BJP workers in Kashmir will not be in vain: J&K BJP boss | India News
JAMMU: Condemning the murder of a party leader and his wife by terrorists in the Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, BJP President Ravinder Raina said Monday that his sacrifices will not be in vain.
BJP sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo were shot dead when terrorists broke into rented accommodation in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag.
The J&K BJP president called the killings “an act of cowardice” and said the perpetrators of the violence will be brought to justice very soon.
“Both were active members of the BJP and had enthusiastically participated in functions to mark the second anniversary of the repeal of Article 370 and raised the tricolor,” Ravinder Raina said.
“Our forces have launched a hunt and will avenge the murders by eliminating those responsible for the act,” Raina said, adding that those who indulge in violence are enemies of “humanity and also of Islam“.
