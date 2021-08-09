Sports

Renaming the Khel Ratna Prize is not the people’s wish, but the ‘political game’: Shiv Sena | India News

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Monday protested the Center’s decision to rename the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award after hockey legend Dhyan Chand was not the wish of the people, but a “political game.”

An editorial in the Sena spokesperson ‘Saamana’ also asked what was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contribution to cricket that a stadium (in Ahmedabad) bears his name.

The Khel Ratna Award, India’s highest sporting honor, named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was renamed in honor of hockey magician Dhyan Chand on Friday, following the admirable performance of the men’s and women’s hockey teams in the Tokyo Olympics.

In making the announcement, Prime Minister Modi said that he had received many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Prize in honor of Major Dhyan Chand.

On Monday, the ‘Saamana’ editorial said that the late Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were victims of terrorist acts. There could be political differences with leaders like them, but their sacrifices for the country’s development cannot be mocked, he said.

“Changing the name of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Prize to the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Grand Prize is not the wish of the people, but a political game,” he said.

“Major Dhyan Chand could have been honored without insulting Rajiv Gandhi’s sacrifice. But the country has lost that tradition and culture. It would have saddened Dhyan Chand in heaven,” Sena said.

It said that just because the Modi government has changed the name of the award does not mean that previous governments have forgotten Dhyan Chand.

It is not a great honor for Dhyan Chand to use his name for the award replacing it with the name of Rajiv Gandhi, who had made a “supreme sacrifice for the country,” Sena said.

“Removing Rajiv Gandhi’s name (from the award) is political hatred,” he said.

The Marathi publication said that the question posed by some BJP leaders as to whether Rajiv Gandhi ever held a hockey stick in his hands was valid.

“People also ask what Narendra Modi has done for cricket so that a stadium in Ahmedabad bears his name replacing the (former) name of Sardar Patel,” he said.

The same criteria should have been applied when renaming a Delhi stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla) after (late BJP leader) Arun Jaitely. People are also asking these questions, said Sena.

The editorial also claimed that while the Modi government was celebrating India’s victories in the recently concluded Olympics, it had cut the sports budget by Rs 300 million.

When the Sahara Group withdrew its sponsorship of the men’s and women’s hockey teams, Odisha’s chief minister, Naveen Patnaik, accepted its tutelage, he said.

“Therefore, the contribution of the Odisha government is equally important in the victory of the (men’s) hockey team (at the Olympics),” he added.

When Khashaba Jadhav won the first individual Olympic medal (bronze) for the country, why did no one think of creating a ‘Khel Ratna’ award in his name? asked the Seine.





