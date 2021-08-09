India Top Headlines

Previous 100 Picks ‘Ignored’, Panels Led by SC Judges Stop Interviews for Court Positions | India News

NEW DELHI: Statutory selection committees led by Supreme Court justices have collectively decided to stop conducting interviews to recommend names for appointment to senior court members until the bureaucracy removes 100 names that are already recommended even as vacancies have made. that the courts are dysfunctional.

TOI learned that the collective decision by SC judges to stop the further selection process had led to a CJI V Ramana court and Judge Surya Kant expressing their discontent on Friday over the lax approach to filling vacancies in key courts. .

The SC is unhappy with the government’s lax focus on filling vaccines in important courts related to the armed forces, central government employees, and in important sectors such as telecommunications, environment, income tax, central tax on consumption and taxes. sales, debt recovery, business insolvency and company law.

The statutory committees for the selection of the president and members of NCLT and TDSA are headed by CJI Ramana with Judge Surya Kant as a member. Judge DY Chandrachud heads the selection committee of the National Consumer Dispute Resolution Commission (NCDRC), while the committee chaired by Judge AM Khanwilkar selects the president and members of the Armed Forces Court and the Court of Appeal of the Income tax. The selection of the members of the National Green Court is carried out by a committee chaired by Judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

The CV noted the delay in the creation of a Court of Appeal of the Central Tax on Goods and Services (CGST) according to the CGST Law, which came into force in April 2017. “Any person aggrieved by the decision of the GST authority or the The review authority is he has the right to approach the appellate court within 90 days. The CGST Act ordered him to create an appeals court. Even after four years, he has not been able to establish an appeals court, “said the SC on Friday. .

“So many orders approved by the GST authority or the review authority are not sent for the reason that the aggrieved persons would be bound by the 90-day statute of limitations to file appeals with the appeal authority, which does not exist. Ministry issued administrative order on December 3, 2019 waiving the limitation period for non-constitution of the appeals court. What is this? I don’t understand, “the CJI had lamented.

For several vacancies on the National Company Law Court and the NCLAT, the South Carolina judge had recommended the names of 21 individuals as of May 27, 2020. But no action has been taken in more than a year and two months. The NCLT, which handles company litigation and insolvency proceedings, does not have a president and the positions of 23 judicial and technical members are vacant.

For the NCDRC, the committee led by Judge Chandrachud had recommended 14 names in June of last year. After nearly 14 months, the government has designated only four of the 14 recommended names. Similarly, a committee headed by Judge Khanwilkar had recommended 35 names for appointment as members to ITAT in October 2019, but the government has not acted on it for nearly two years. For the Armed Forces Court, the South Carolina judge-led committee recommended 20 names in November last year, but not much progress has been made.

Debt recovery courts do not have presidents in 15 places. The Court of Appeals for Confiscated Property has no members and has practically not functioned for the past two years. The Telecom Dispute Resolution Appeal Court (TDSAT) does not have a president. A major court serving the telecommunications sector has been plagued with vacancies for the past 15 years.

Another major court, ITAT, has 25 judicial posts and 27 technical members vacant. In the Railroad Claims Court, the positions of 20 judicial and five technicians remain vacant. At CESTAT the positions of 16 technicians are not filled. The CAT president has retired and there are 18 judicial and 14 technical vacancies.





