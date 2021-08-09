India Top Headlines

PM Modi will chair the United Nations Security Council debate on maritime security today | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level open debate of the UN security council on improving maritime security, via video conference on Monday. The government said in a statement that Modi will be the first Indian prime minister to chair an open UNSC debate.

Several heads of state and government of the UNSC member states are expected to attend the meeting. The discussion will focus on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity and strengthen coordination in the maritime domain.

“The UN Security Council has debated and passed resolutions on different aspects of maritime security and maritime crime. However, this will be the first time that maritime security has been holistically discussed as a unique agenda item in such a high-level open debate. ”the government said in a statement.

Since no country alone can address the various aspects of maritime security, it is important to consider this issue comprehensively at the United Nations Security Council. A comprehensive approach to maritime security must protect and support legitimate maritime activities, while countering traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime domain, ”he added.

Modi presented the vision for SAGAR, an acronym for “Security and Growth for All in the Region” in 2015. This vision focuses on cooperative measures for the sustainable use of the oceans and provides a framework for a safe, secure and maritime environment. stable. dominance in the region, according to MEA.

In 2019, at the East Asia Summit, this initiative was further developed through the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) with a focus on seven pillars of maritime security, including maritime ecology, maritime resources, capacity building and resource sharing, disaster risk reduction. and Management, Science, Technology and Academic Cooperation and Commercial Connectivity and Maritime Transport.





Original source