Over 51 crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered in India: Government | India News

NEW DELHI: The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the 51 crore mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

It took India 85 days to touch the 10 million rupee figure. Then it took 45 days to cross the 20 crore mark, 29 more days to reach 30 crore. It took the country 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore and then another 20 days to cross 50 crore vaccines on August 6. In less than three days, one crore doses of vaccine were administered in the country.

The nationwide vaccination campaign was launched on January 16 with healthcare workers (TS) getting vaccinated and vaccination of front-line workers (PDA) began on February 2.

The next phase of vaccination against Covid began on March 1 for those over 60 and for people 45 and over with specific comorbid diseases.

India launched vaccination for all people over the age of 45 as of April 1. The government decided to expand its vaccination campaign by allowing all eligible people over the age of 18 to get vaccinated as of May 1.





