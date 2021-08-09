India Top Headlines

Oppn may use ‘OBC bill’ to seek removal of 50% quota limit | India News

NEW DELHI: Opposition can use the 127th draft constitutional amendment in Parliament, aimed at restoring the power of states to maintain the “state list” of CBOs, to demand that the government make a provision to remove the 50% limit in reserves.

While the removal of the 50% cap on quota is a long-standing demand from OBC teams, there are signs that even Congress may join the bandwagon as part of Amendment Bill 127. Convergence of views emerged as part of a discussion held between Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Congress and NCP leaders on Sunday evening. The bill seeks to overturn the May 5 Supreme Court ruling, which was issued on the Maratha quota issue where the quota provision was rejected due to the 50% limit it violated.

The Modi government is set to introduce amendment bill 127 in Lok Sabha on Monday and it will be discussed in both houses during the week.

As the opposition demands that a discussion on Pegasus take place before any other agenda, a meeting of opposition party leaders called by the opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will take a final call on whether to join the debate. on the OBC bill and make a break in the blockade of Parliament. There is an opinion in the opposition that they can join the debate as it is their problem, while pushing for their 50% agenda, thus maintaining the lockdown temporarily.

The demand for an exemption from the 50% limit is an issue that the BJP government will have to negotiate. Discussion between the Maharashtra parties and Congress showed “that there was little benefit in restoring the power of the states to identify the state OBC list if the reserve limit was maintained.” 27 states were said to have outstanding reservation issues hampered by the 50% cap.

