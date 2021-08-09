India Top Headlines

No transaction with the NSO group: The response of the Ministry of Defense in Parliament amid the Pegasus dispute | India News

NEW DELHI: The Defense Ministry said Monday that it has not had any transactions with the NSO group, the Israeli firm that is at the center of the alleged spying controversy involving Pegasus spyware.

The ministry said this in a written response in Rajya Sabha.

This is the first time that the government has responded to specific questions about the Pegasus spy line.

The opposition had mounted a scathing attack on the government during the current session of Parliament, asking it to have a full debate on the issue.

A massive controversy erupted last month over allegations of government surveillance targeting several prominent individuals in the country using Israeli software.

The phone numbers of various politicians, activists and journalists from around the world were found on a leaked list of possible spyware targets by Pegasus spyware.

Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, two union ministers, Prahlad Singh Patel and Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, businessman Anil Ambani, a former head of CBI, and at least 40 journalists are on the base list of NSO filtered data. However, it is not established that all phones have been hacked.





