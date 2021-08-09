India Top Headlines

Nirav Modi Gets Authorization to Appeal Extradition to India on Mental Health and Suicide Risk Grounds | India News

LONDON: The billionaire jeweler Nirav Modi, who is being held in a London prison, was granted permission to appeal against extradition to India on the grounds that he is mentally ill, poses a high risk of suicide and could be oppressive to extradite.

In sentencing in the high court on Monday, Judge Chamberlain granted Nirav permission to appeal for two reasons: that his extradition could be contrary to article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which prohibits torture and inhuman or degrading treatment; and that it could be oppressive to extradite him by virtue of his mental and physical health pursuant to Section 91 of the Extradition Act of 2003.

On February 25, in Westminster Magistrates Court, District Judge Samuel Goozée concluded that despite an “indisputable diagnosis of severe depression,” there were no impediments to extradition and had referred Nirav’s case to the Home Secretary. of the United Kingdom, Priti Patel. She ordered his extradition on April 15. On July 21, Nirav requested permission to appeal the Goozée and Patel decisions.

In his written judgment, Chamberlain said: “The question for me is whether the appellant’s case on these grounds is reasonably debatable. In my view, it is. I will not restrict the basis on which those grounds can be argued, although it seems to me that particular attention should be paid to whether the judge was wrong in reaching the conclusion he made, given the evidence on the severity of the appellant’s depression, the high risk of suicide, and the appropriateness of any measure capable of preventing successful suicide attempts in Prison from Arthur Road “.

At the July 21 hearing, Nirav’s attorney, Edward Fitzgerald QC, had argued that Goozée was wrong in ruling out Nirav’s high suicide risk on the grounds that it was not “immediate.” “It requires the court to ask what will happen if a person with a mental disorder is extradited and who could commit suicide,” he said.

“The level of medical care provided to inmates at Arthur Road Jail has been completely inadequate for more than 20 years, and the deficiencies are particularly severe with regard to experienced psychiatric staff. The problems will be compounded by the pandemic. The judge was wrong to trust the guarantees of the government of India, “he said.

Nirav (50) will be able to argue these reasons at an appeal hearing. Whichever party loses could request permission to appeal to the Supreme Court on a point of law.

Nirav is subject to three extradition requests. The first relates to fraud worth more than 7 billion rupees at the National Bank of Punjab; the second refers to money laundering; and the third relates to interference with evidence and witnesses.

Chamberlain refused to grant permission to appeal on the other grounds requested, ruling that there was a “prima facie case” and that the offenses were extradition offenses, calling Judge Thipsay’s submissions on this “irrelevant.” He refused to accept arguments that Nirav would not receive a fair trial in India because Christian Michel had been “mistreated” or because Indian politicians were trying to influence the outcome.





Times of India