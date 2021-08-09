India Top Headlines

J&K BJP leader, his wife shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag | India News

SRINAGAR: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists shot dead a BJP leader and his wife in Lal Chowk of Anantnag in southern Kashmir on Monday, Kashmir Police Zone Inspector General Vijay Kumar said.

According to IG Kumar, the gunmen broke into the couple’s home, where they lived at their own risk even though the government had allocated accommodation in Kulgam to a protected group.

The deceased have been identified as BJP leader Ghulam Rasool Dar, Sarpanch of Redwani in Kulgam and his wife Jawahira Begum, a panch in Lal Chowk Anantnag.

Both Dar and his wife suffered serious injuries and were transferred to GMC Anantnag. However, both were declared dead, the official said.

The couple were allowed to stay at their home in Anantnag at their request, IG Kumar said.

Kumar said Lashker-e-Taiba was behind the attack.

The administration suspended with immediate effect the PSO of BJP Sarpanch and his wife. “PSO has been suspended with immediate effect,” said Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar.





Reference page