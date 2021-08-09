India Top Headlines

India-led UN Security Council meets with slight to China and backs convention on the law of the sea | India News

NEW DELHI: Overcoming China’s resistance, an unprecedented session of the UN Security Council led by India highlighted the primacy of UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) which “establishes the legal framework applicable to the activities in the oceans, including the fight against illegal activities at sea ”.

For the first time for any Indian prime minister, Prime Minister Modi chaired the first independent discussion on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council on Monday, his first major activity during the month of India’s presidency of the world body.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, represented his country, despite the fact that the permanent representative of the United States is a person at the cabinet level, which indicates the importance of the issue and the growing convergences with India. However, China showed its displeasure by sending its deputy permanent representative, Dai Bing, to the meeting.

It should be noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin was also present. China’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea and East China Sea, island building and harassment of countries by its fishing militia have been a source of international concern.

Despite the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) under UNCLOS ruling in 2016 that China’s activities in the South China Sea are illegal, Beijing has continued undeterred, prompting mounting tensions. On Monday, however, China diplomatically submitted to assert the primacy of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea under severe international pressure.

In his comments, Modi pointed to India’s own record of abiding by the CPA’s decision and resolving its maritime border dispute with Bangladesh in accordance with international arbitration. The session had its tense moments, when the Chinese official lashed out at Japan for emptying the waters of Fukushima into the Pacific while calling on ASEAN countries to draw up a code of conduct. It was left to Blinken to criticize China’s actions in the South China Sea.

Held under the agenda item “Maintenance of international peace and security”, the meeting was attended by two presidents (Russia and Kenya), two PM (India and Vietnam) and 10 ministers, seven of them foreign ministers. Lately it was one of the highest levels of participation in the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking at the event, Modi called for joint efforts to come up with a framework to address maritime issues. The officials, who negotiated the final document, said India had taken a consensus-building approach by consulting with all UNSC members on the most acceptable language. All participants welcomed the Prime Minister’s five-point principles, which called on the United Nations Security Council to develop a roadmap for international maritime security.

"India's role as a 'network security provider' in the Indian Ocean was reiterated. PM's vision on SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and IPOI (Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative) was discussed at the UNSC, "said a source.





