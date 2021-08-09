India Top Headlines

I received a complaint against Rahul Gandhi, matter sub judice: NCPCR head Priyank Kanoongo on Twitter Row | India News

A great controversy has arisen over the microblogging site. Twitter blocking the account of the leader of the Congress Rahul Gandhi. The action was reportedly taken by revealing the identity of the nine-year-old Delhi girl allegedly gang-raped and murdered by posting photos of her parents. The ruler BJP crashed Rahul gandhi for “violating” the Protection of children against sexual crimes (POCSO) Law. It also requested the National Commission for the Protection of Children’s Rights ( NCPCR ) become aware of the matter and initiate action. Speaking exclusively with Kumar Shakti Shekhar , President of NCPCR Priyank kanoongo admitted that the panel had issued notices to Delhi Police and Twitter. Excerpts from the interview:

QUESTION: Congress has alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account was blocked on August 7 for revealing the identity of the rape victim. What was the role of NCPCR in this?

ANSWER: We received a complaint from an organization called Dalit Positive Movement in this regard. We sent out notices to the Delhi Police and Twitter to take action against Rahul Gandhi’s identifier and remove the tweet.

Q: Has Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account been blocked due to notices he sent to Delhi Police and Twitter?

ANSWER: I could not confirm that because we have not received any reports of action taken from either agency. We can only authenticate after receiving an action report.

Q: What was the reason NCPCR sent notices to Delhi Police and Twitter?

A: NCPCR is mandated to monitor and protect the rights of the child under various provisions of the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice (Child Care and Protection) Act. We are aware of the complaint and issue notices under these laws.

Q: Congress has alleged that a delegation from National Commission of Registered Castes (NCSC) visited the victim’s location and tweeted photos with her parents on August 2. A day later, NCSC member Anju Bala tweeted the photos from her personal identification. Rahul Gandhi posted his photos with the parents on August 4. While the account of the leader of Congress has been blocked, no action has been taken against NCSC or its member. Why?

A: NCPCR acts after receiving complaints. We sent out notices to Twitter and Delhi Police after receiving a complaint. Rahul Gandhi intentionally revealed the identity of the girl’s parents. However, we have not observed any such violations by the NCSC. In any case, the matter is sub judice in the Delhi High Court. Now we should wait for the court’s directive. As far as the NCPCR is concerned, it is a statutory body. The law is equal for everyone.





Original source