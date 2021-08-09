India Top Headlines

Gob presents a bill to amend the Constitution in LS to restore the rights of states on the OBC list | India News

NEW DELHI: The government introduced a key Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday that seeks to restore the power of states to make their own CBO lists.

The Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, introduced the draft law of the Constitution (127th Amendment) of 2021.

In exposing objects and motives, Kumar said in order to properly clarify that the states and territories of the Union are empowered to prepare and maintain their own ESCB (Socially and Educationally Backward Classes) lists and with a view to maintaining the federal structure of the country, it is necessary to modify article 342A and make the consequent modifications in articles 338B and 366 of the Constitution.

Most opposition members, including those in Congress, have supported the politically sensitive bill, as it touches the interests of the numerically strong other backward classes (OBC).

“The government is going to present the bill to amend the Constitution in Parliament. All the leaders of various parties will support this bill and we want this bill that is presented today (Monday) to be approved immediately after a discussion about it, “the opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters.

The opponents, who have been in the Chamber Well throughout the session to register their protest over the Pegaso spy issue, returned to their seats when the minister introduced the bill.

Congressional Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK’s TR Baalu ​​and BSP’s Ritesh Pandey voiced support for the proposed legislation even as they objected to the way the government has been pushing its legislative agenda amid the din.

Chowdhury said that if the government had listened to members of the opposition earlier, the rights of the states would have remained protected.

The ruling BJP has given a whip to his MPs in Rajya Sabha, asking them to ensure their presence in the House in the next two days, when the bill can be presented and passed for approval in the Upper House of Parliament.

The 102nd Law of Amendment to the Constitution of 2018 inserted articles 338B, which deals with the structure, duties and powers of the National Commission of Backward Classes, and 342A which deals with the powers of the president to notify a particular caste as ESCB and the power of Parliament to change the list. Article 366 (26C) defines ESCBs.

The Supreme Court has dismissed the Center’s petition seeking a review of its majority verdict of May 5 which held that Amendment 102 to the Constitution removed the power of states to notify ESCBs for the granting of quotas in positions of work and admissions.

Opposition parties then accused the Center of assaulting the federal structure by taking away the power of the states to identify and enumerate CBOs.

However, Kumar told the Rajya Sabha last month that the government is consulting with legal experts and the Ministry of Law and examining ways to protect the power of states to determine state CBO lists.

On May 5, a five-judge constitutional court of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, unanimously struck down a Maharashtra law granting quotas to the Marathas and refused to forward Mandal’s 1992 verdict imposing a 50% limit on reservation. to a bigger bank.





