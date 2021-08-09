Gadkari urges private actors to develop social ties to finance ‘roads without fatality’ | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday asked private sector entities to come forward for the development of social ties to finance road safety projects in the country. He said that the corpus generated through social contribution can be used to fund projects like 100 no-fatality corridors in India.

Social bonds are the use of provenance bonds that raise funds for new and existing projects with positive social outcomes.

Gadkari made this observation while addressing a virtual workshop organized by the World Bank on “Private Financing for Road Safety.” “The idea that was presented to me of mobilizing private capital through social ties, bonds linked to sustainability and the pooling of CSR funds can be widely used for efforts to improve road safety … I urge to all private sector entities to proactively present themselves for the development of bonds, ”he said.

Gadkari said that although insurance companies are direct beneficiaries of a life saved, they have hardly contributed to the cause in India. He said there is great room for improvement in the approval of claims and the provision of support to the families of the victims.





