Fueled by Rural India Momentum, Daily Vaccination Accelerates in August | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Daily vaccinations have recovered in August with an average of 51.45 lakh doses per day in the week of July 31-August 6, up from 27% of the doses of 40.31 lakh per day fifteen years ago days (July 17-23) with high absorption in rural areas.

Vaccination averaged around 48.25 lakh doses in the previous week of July 24-30. The increase in daily vaccinations is mainly due to an increase in vaccination in rural areas that accounts for more than 60% of daily inoculations. Between July 31 and August 6, nearly 65% ​​of the 3.6 crore vaccine doses were administered to recipients in rural centers.

“While there were initial arrests in rural areas, the uptake in these areas is commendable,” said an official. Five MP states, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than one crore of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the 18-44 age group.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh of beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group for the first dose of vaccine .

Despite a slowdown in Covaxin supplies from the new Bharat Biotech facility in Bengaluru, the overall vaccine supply has improved in recent months. The government has given a visibility of 15 crore of doses to be delivered during August, while it is likely to deliver at least 20 crore of doses in September.

The government has already placed an order for 66 crore doses of Covid vaccines that will be available between August and December. This includes 37.5 crore doses of Covishield and 28.5 crore doses of Covaxin. In addition, the Center has also made an agreement in advance with Biological E to reserve 30 crore doses of its Corbevax vaccine. The government has supplied more than 52.37 million doses of vaccines so far and another 8.99,260 doses are in the works.