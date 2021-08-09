For Senior Military Positions, the Defense Ministry Weighs Merit Over Seniority | India News

India Top Headlines

Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat with Chief of the Naval General Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh (File photo)

NEW DELHI: In what will be a radical change in promotion policy for top military generals if implemented, the Ministry of Defense is “examining” a proposal that Commanders-in-Chief (Cs-in-C) in the Army, the Navy and IAF should be selected primarily on merit rather than seniority.

With the imminent creation of integrated theater commands, the proposed objective is to concomitantly develop “a more progressive, common and merit-based policy” for the promotion of officers to three-star ranks (Lieutenant Generals in the Army, Vice Admirals in the Navy and Air Marshals at IAF) in general and Cs-in-C (three senior stars who head different commands in the military) in particular, the sources say.

“A three-service committee of the deputy chiefs of the Army, Navy and IAF is likely to be formed to study the proposal and recommend appropriate criteria based on merit for the selection of Cs-in-C,” said a source. .

However, some sectors of the armed forces have already expressed serious reservations against the proposal. “Only a handful of officers achieve the rank of three stars after being evaluated on their merits at each step of their careers. Why play around with a policy that has worked well for decades? This so-called ‘deep selection’ will unnecessarily lead to politicization of the upper ranks, ”said a senior official.

But advocates of change in policy argue that merit, and not just seniority, should be the deciding factor in selecting the top ranks as heads of country for three-service theater commands and organizations to build an integrated machine. of land-air-sea war fighting. . Under existing policy, promotion to the C-in-C level is based on an officer’s date of birth and his date of commissioning nearly four decades ago. In the Army, for example, an officer must have a “residual service” of 36 months remaining (until he turns 60) from the date of his approval as Lieutenant General to command one of the 14 corps of the force.

Then, after commanding the corps, you must have a residual service of 18 months to be promoted to C-in-C from one of the six operational commands and one training command. The residual service clause for Cs-in-Cs in Navy and IAF is 12 months. “Indeed, since date of birth, residual service qualification, and commissioner seniority are the most important criteria in existing policy, promotion of lieutenants general to the rank of C-in-C is automatic if there is vacancies, ”said an officer.

By the way, although previous governments had almost always followed the seniority principle when appointing a new warlord, except in a few cases, the NDA government had appointed General Bipin Rawat as head of the army in December 2016 by replacing two lieutenant generals superior to him. Then Gen Rawat was appointed as the country’s first defense chief of staff in December 2019.