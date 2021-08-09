India Top Headlines

Elgar Parishad Case: NIA Files Draft Charges Against 15 Defendants in Court | India News

MUMBAI: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Monday presented in a special court here a draft of charges under the strict Prevention of Illegal Activities Act and the IPC against 15 defendants in the 2018 Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case .

The special court will consider the preliminary charges on August 23 and then press charges against the defendants, including several activists.

The formulation of the charges is the first step before the trial begins in a case in which the prosecution describes the charges against the defendant along with the evidence that can be relied upon.

After filing the charges, the court will ask the defendant whether or not he pleads guilty in that case.

The draft charges filed on Monday set 17 charges against the defendants and they have been sought to be charged under various sections of the Illicit Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code ( CPI).

The defendants’ lawyers asked the court on Monday to hear and resolve various requests made by the defendants before bringing charges against them.

The NIA Special Judge DE Kothalikar then asked the NIA to submit its affidavits in response to all requests and such arguments will be heard on them at the next date.

The defendants arrested in the case include several activists, including Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves, Varavara Rao, Hany Babu, Anand Teltumbde, Shoma Sen, Gautam Navlakha, and others.

Elgar Parishad’s case is related to incendiary speeches delivered at a conclave in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police say sparked violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located in the district in western Maharashtra.

The prosecution claimed that the conclave was organized by people with suspected Maoist ties.

The activists are accused of being active members of the CPI (Maoist) and of propagating Maoist ideology and inciting violence.





Times of India