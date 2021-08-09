India Top Headlines

Earth to cross the critical limit of temperature rise in the next 20 years, all regions will have to face disastrous consequences: IPCC | India News

NEW DELHI: At a time when the world is making efforts to keep the global average temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, the UN intergovernmental panel on climate change (IPCC) released Monday a kind of bombshell in their new report, which projects that global temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 1.5 ° C warming over the next 20 years in all scenarios.

The situation, as expected, may lead to increased heat wave events, longer warm seasons, shorter cold seasons, and faster global sea level rise, with India facing similar impacts on its different regions, in addition to the frequent occurrence of glacial lake outbursts in the Himalayan region. .

The IPCC, which assesses the science behind climate change, has for the first time provided a more detailed “regional climate change assessment” (in 11 regions globally) that will assist in risk assessment and adoption of adaptation measures. necessary.

Although the report has not assessed the specifics of the city as it projects impacts on urban areas in the future, the prediction of faster sea level rise may see its impact in the form of coastal flooding in low-lying areas of the vast coastline of India of 7517 km dotted. with large port cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, Surat, and Visakhapatnam.

“For cities, some aspects of climate change can be amplified, including heat (since urban areas are often warmer than their surroundings), flooding from heavy rainfall and rising sea levels in coastal cities,” he said. The report.

However, the (scientific) authors of the report – Climate Change 2021: The Basis of Physical Science – approved by 195 member governments, including India, still believe that “strong and sustained reductions in carbon dioxide (CO2 ) and other greenhouse gases “would limit climate change reaching ‘net zero’ emissions by mid-century.

“Stabilizing the climate will require strong, rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, and reaching zero net CO2 emissions. Limiting other greenhouse gases and air pollutants, especially methane, could have both health and climate benefits, ”said IPCC Working Group I Co-Chair Panmao Zhai.

The report underscored that climate change is bringing multiple different changes in different regions, which will increase with further warming. These include changes in humidity and dryness, winds, snow and ice, coastal areas, and oceans.

It said: “Climate change is intensifying the water cycle. This brings more intense rains and associated floods, as well as more intense droughts in many regions… Coastal areas will see continued sea level rise during the 21st century, contributing to more frequent and severe coastal flooding in low-lying areas and coastal erosion. Extreme sea level events that previously occurred once every 100 years could occur every year by the end of this century.

“Further warming will amplify the melting of permafrost and the loss of seasonal snow cover, the melting of glaciers and ice sheets, and the loss of Arctic sea ice in summer. Changes in the ocean, including warming, more frequent marine heat waves, ocean acidification, and reduced oxygen levels, have been clearly linked to human influence. These changes affect both ocean ecosystems and the people who depend on them, and will continue for at least the rest of this century. ”

Reacting to the findings, UN Secretary General António Guterres said: “Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation are suffocating our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk. Global warming is affecting all regions of the Earth, and many of the changes are becoming irreversible. ”

Calling for immediate action to address the crisis, he said: “All nations, especially the G20 and other major emitters, must join the net zero emissions coalition and reinforce their commitments with credible, concrete, nationally determined policies and contributions. and improved before COP26. in Glasgow “.





