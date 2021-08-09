India Top Headlines

Dairymen in Assam Come to the Rescue of a Fund Starved School | India News

GUWAHATI: When a school in Assam’s central Morigaon district, which has not yet been taken over by the state government, had difficulty continuing its upper secondary classes, around 2,000 dairymen from a cooperative society in the district volunteered to help the school recover. The financial crisis.

Ranjib Sarma, president of the Sitajakhala Milk Cooperative Society, said that dairymen have decided to donate 15 paise from every liter of milk sold to Sitajakhala Upper Secondary School to manage its upper secondary section (classes 11 and 12) until they be ‘provincialized’ (assumed by the government). “The secondary school section (class 6 to 10) was provincialized in 1986. However, the upper secondary level still operates in risk mode and faces serious financial problems. The school has not received funds from the government to run the upper secondary level, ”he added.

Sarma said that most of the students are the children of dairymen. “The school situation has forced parents to take this step. This will help the school and ensure the academic future of the students, ”he added. The cooperative society recently presented a check for Rs 1 lakh to the school and urged the state government to conduct vocational training courses in agriculture.

The director of the Uttam Deka educational institute called on the government to come forward and support it in its effort to provide a quality education to the children of the Gobha tribal belt in Morigaon. “We thank the Sitajakhala Milk Cooperative Society for helping us with the financial aid. This initiative will go a long way towards sustaining the school, ”he added.

Sarma said that society faced tremendous difficulties during the pandemic.





Times of India