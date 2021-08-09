India Top Headlines

Criminal Cases Against Parliamentarians And MLA See A 17% Increase In 2 Years | India News

NEW DELHI: Pending criminal cases against sitting deputies and former deputies and judicial deputies registered a 17% increase in less than two years, evidencing the link between politics and crime, an anomaly that the Supreme Court is struggling to stop despite his five-year effort to speed up trials that have been long delayed for the money and muscle power of elected representatives.

On the eve of a Supreme Court court led by Chief Justice NV Ramana resuming the hearing after nine months on a PIL filed by Ashwini Upadhyay, seeking a speedy trial in cases against MPs and judicial MPs by creating Special tribunals, amicus curiae, and lead attorney Vijay Hansaria have presented a report that painted a depressing picture of the state of trials against elected representatives.

In the report presented with the help of defender Sneha Kalita on Monday, Hansaria said the number of pending criminal cases against MPs and former MPs in office and MLA in December 2018 was 4,122. This has risen to 4,859 in September 2020, registering a 17% jump in less than two years, it said in the 54-page report. The CS repeatedly requested central agencies, including the CBI, through its orders last year, on September 16, October 6 and November 4, to submit a status report of pending cases that are being investigated by these agencies. Hansaria said that despite repeated instructions, the Center has not submitted such a report.

Hansaria also said that the CS had been repeatedly asking the Union government about central government-funded videoconferencing facilities in the special courts, set up to exclusively try criminal cases against current and former elected representatives, but has yet to explain its decision on the matter.

The amicus curiae highlighted a tendency for state governments to try to drop cases against their party’s parliamentarians and judicial deputies, including those accused of serious crimes. He said the UP government has tried to drop 76 cases against elected representatives, including the Muzaffarnagar riots against Sangeet Som, Kapil Dev, Suresh Rana and Sadhvi Prachi. Hansaria cited a report released on December 17 last year on the Maharashtra government’s move to drop political cases against activists filed before January 1, 2020.





