Covid-19: India registers 35,499 new cases, 447 deaths | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India reported 35,499 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. With this, India’s infection count now stands at 3,19,69,954, while the death toll rose to 4,28,309 with 447 new deaths, data from the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.The national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 percent, as a decrease in the number of active cases was observed with an active case load currently standing at 4.02,188 cases, comprising 1 , 27 percent of all infections, according to updated data. by the ministry at 8 am.There has been a decrease of 4,634 cases in the number of active cases of Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours, it showed.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 3,11,39,457, while the fatality rate is 1.34 percent, according to the data.

Up to 13,71,871 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country on Sunday, bringing the total number of such tests so far to 48,17,67,232.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 percent. It has been less than three percent for the past 14 days, the ministry said, adding that the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.35 percent.

In total, 50.86 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered as part of the nationwide vaccination campaign until Monday morning.

India’s Covid-19 infection count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and one crore on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 447 new deaths include 151 from Maharashtra and 93 from Kerala.

A total of 4,28,309 deaths have been reported in the country so far, including 1,33,996 from Maharashtra, 36,793 from Karnataka, 34,317 from Tamil Nadu, 25,066 from Delhi, 22,773 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,229 from West Bengal and 17,747 from Kerala.