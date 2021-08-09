India Top Headlines

Congress Challenges Prime Minister’s ‘Silence’ on Dalit Girls Case, Alleges Government Pressure Behind Twitter Action Against Rahul Gandhi’s Account | India News

NEW DELHI: Congress demanded on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his “silence” on the alleged rape and murder of the nine-year-old Dalit girl in Delhi and provide speedy justice to her family.

The opposition party also alleged that Twitter acted hastily due to “pressure” from the Indian government and was “selective” in removing Rahul Gandhi’s tweet and “suspending” his account for posting pictures of the victim’s family, as no action was taken against some. other handles that carried the same images.

“To Twitter, I would say ‘daro mat’ (don’t be afraid),” said congressional spokeswoman Supriya Shrinate.

“This is a step that is hastily taken. We are very angry with what has happened. It is very selective. Someone who is with the family seeking justice drops his tweet and blocks his Twitter account,” he said.

In a joint press conference, Shrinate and Ragini Nayak accused the government of failing to provide relief and support to the victim’s family.

The leader of the Delhi Congress, Alka Lamba, demanded that women’s safety be discussed in Parliament during the Monsoon session and that one day be dedicated to this cause.

The head of the Delhi Mahila Congress, Amrita Dhawan, demanded the administration of justice within a specified period and the death penalty for the guilty within six months.

He claimed that if Rahul Gandhi had not raised the issue, the crime would have been “rubbed under the rug.”

Questioning the “silence” of the prime minister and the interior minister, Shrinate said that such a serious crime has been committed in the national capital, but that the government has not received a single word.

“Why is the prime minister silent? Why is the interior minister silent? It is our demand that Modi ji break his silence on the Delhi incident,” he told reporters.

“It is unfortunate that whoever extends their support to the victim’s family is under attack. The BJP is indulging in the ‘rape against rape’ policy. This is not a congressional issue against the BJP, it is about security. of women in the country, “he said, asking if the issue does not bother the 11 ministers in Modi’s government.

After Rahul Gandhi met the victim’s family, the BJP questioned his silence on rape cases in states ruled by Congress.

Congressional Chief Spokesman Randeep Surjewala claimed that BJP members and NCSC members had also posted photos of the victim’s parents on Twitter.

“Wah Modi ji, when the National Commission for Scheduled Breeds on August 2 uploaded the photos of their meeting with the victim’s parents on Twitter, that’s correct.

“When a former member of parliament and the NCSC Commission publishes photos of the victim’s parents on August 3, it is correct. And if Rahul Gandhi ji seeks justice for his daughter, then it is a crime,” Surjewala said in the tweet. in hindi.

Shrinate and Nayak alleged that the president of the National Registered Breed Commission (NCSC), Vijay Sampla, and member Anju Bala visited the victim’s family on August 2 and shared the family photos on August 2 and 3. , but no action was taken against him.

Nayak alleged that the Modi government “is using its force to repress women” rather than providing them with security.

“Why is it that when Rahul Gandhi raises the issue, the government uses its force to delete his tweet? Why are you so afraid of Rahul Gandhi? If the Modi government feels that we will not be able to raise this issue by deleting a tweet. , you are wrong, “said Nayak.

Congress had claimed on Saturday that Twitter had “temporarily suspended” the account of its former boss Rahul Gandhi, but later said it had been “temporarily blocked” after the microblogging platform denied suspending the account and stated that it remains in service. .

The Twitter action followed a controversial post by Gandhi with a photo of him meeting the family of the Dalit girl who died here after an alleged sexual assault. Twitter has considered that the account violated its rules against the publication of private information.





Times of India