Charges against judges: CBI arrests five, interrogates YSR netas | India News

NEW DELHI: The IWC arrested five suspects in the past month in connection with the investigation of a case of posting derogatory messages against judges and the judiciary. The agency also examined Lok Sabha MP Nandigam Suresh and former MLA member Amanchi Krishnamohan, both from the YSR Congress, in the case.

While three of the suspects were arrested in July, two were detained on August 7, just one day after Chief Justice NV Ramana regretted that judges were not a priority for investigative agencies and that his allegations of Harassment or intimidation were not addressed despite the fact that specialized organizations such as CBI are tied up.

The two suspects arrested have now been identified as Pattapu Aadarsh ​​and Lavanuru Samba Siva Reddy. Agency spokesman RC Joshi said the duo would appear in court in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. Prior to this, CBI arrested two defendants in July. They were identified as Pamula Sudheer, detained for questioning until August 10, and Dhani Reddy Konda Reddy, who is in judicial custody.

CBI had registered a case on November 11 last year against 16 people and had taken over the investigation of 12 FIRs from CID, Andhra Pradesh, pursuant to the orders of the higher court. The original FIRs were registered as a result of complaints from the Secretary General of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. It was alleged that the defendant intentionally attacked the judiciary by making derogatory posts on social media platforms against judges and the judiciary, following certain court verdicts.

CBI had made the first arrest in the case on July 9 when a suspect named Lingareddy Rajasekhar Reddy landed from Kuwait.

“CBI tracked 13 of the 16 defendants named in the FIR in the case on various digital platforms. Three of them were found to be abroad. So far, CBI has examined 11 of the 13 defendants and arrested to five of them. CBI is trying to ensure the presence of two other defendants who are said to be abroad, “said CBI spokesman RC Joshi.

The CBI also conducted searches at the defendant’s premises, resulting in the recovery of several incriminating documents. It was also found that one of the defendants was allegedly using a passport with a different name from his real identity.

The CBI had many of the objectionable posts removed from the public domain. “The investigation continues through the channels of MLAT, Interpol,” the spokesperson said.