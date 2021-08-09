India Top Headlines

BJP parliamentary party meeting will be held tomorrow | India News

NEW DELHI: As the current monsoon parliament session reaches its final week, the BJP parliamentary party meeting will take place on Tuesday.

Amid continued protests from opposition members over Pegasus, farm laws and other issues, Lok Sabha was suspended for the day and will resume at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The lower house rose five times on Monday. On Monday, the Lok Sabha passed three bills without discussion: the 2021 Limited Liability Company (Amendment) Bill, the 2021 Deposit Guarantee and Credit Guarantee (Amendment) Bill, and the 2021 Constitution Order Act (Scheduled Tribes) (Amendment), 2021 “, amid the uproar in the house.

The BJP parliamentary party meeting will take place ahead of a series of meetings Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supposed to hold with his cabinet this week in which he is likely to discuss the central government’s future course of action.

Government sources said a detailed briefing followed by an action plan is expected at the three-day meeting starting August 10.

This would be the first time since the reorganization and expansion of the Union Cabinet that Prime Minister Modi is holding a lengthy meeting of the council of ministers.

Senior government ministers confirmed that they have been asked to come prepared with details of the work carried out by their ministries.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in Parliament’s annex. According to sources, the government is expected to carry out deliberations on its future course of actions and the schemes that should be implemented to make people’s lives easier.

The business of both Houses of Parliament has been hit hard so far due to the ongoing uproar created by the Opposition on issues such as farmers’ protest, Pegasus spyware, Covid-19, and inflation.

The Monsoon Session began on July 19 and is scheduled to continue through August 13.





