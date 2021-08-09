India Top Headlines

Biometric data of NRC applicants blocked: Assam pursues matter with Center | India News

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has raised the matter of NRC applicants whose biometric data was blocked during the claims and objections phase of the citizenship document update process and therefore were unable to complete their registration in Aadhaar to the corresponding authorities, the state. The assembly was informed on Monday.

No eligible beneficiaries under the Prime Minister Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme or the National Food Safety Act (NFSA) in the state were being deprived due to the absence of their Aadhaar cards, the Chief Minister said. Himanta Biswa Sarma in a written response to an inquiry.

Biometric details of more than 27 lakh from NRC applicants were collected during the complaints and objections phase while the National Citizens Register was being updated, prior to the publication of the final draft of the document on August 31, 2019. However, has not yet been notified by the Registrar General of India (RGI).

Since then, this data has been frozen until the NRC is completed, leaving these people unable to generate their Aadhaar numbers, which has also reportedly led to problems taking advantage of the benefits of various government schemes.

In response to a question from the ruling BJP MLA Kaushik Rai, Sarma informed the Chamber that the state government has raised the problem that some of the people were unable to obtain their Aadhaar number as their biometric data has been blocked with the RGI. and the Secretary of the Interior of the Union. .

The Supreme Court has ordered that an appropriate regime for NRC data be enacted along similar lines to the security regime provided for Aadhaar’s data. Subsequently, the RGI has approved the necessary funds for this, with the NRC State Coordinator taking over the project and the C-DAC as the implementing agency, he added.

The answer was presented in the Chamber on behalf of the Prime Minister in his capacity as Minister of the Interior, although he was not present.

His answer further said that the linking of the Aadhaar details of the beneficiaries under the PMAY-G scheme is not yet mandatory for Assam.

However, there is a directive from the Ministry of Rural Development to capture and upload the Aadhaar details of the beneficiaries for the preparation of the additional PMAY-G (Awaas +) list.

In the event that anyone is left out of Awaas + due to the Aadhaar number not being generated, the beneficiary will be placed on the eligible list once the Aadhaar-like security regime for NRC data is available, as per the answer.

Similarly, all NFSA recipients get food grains by showing their ration cards and no one is deprived of their corresponding monthly fee due to the lack of the Aadhaar card, he added.





