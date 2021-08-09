India Top Headlines

Amit Shah behind the attacks on Abhishek, TMC activists in Tripura: Mamata Banerjee | India News

CALCUTTA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Monday that Union Interior Minister Amit Shah was responsible for the recent attacks on her nephew and TMC National Secretary General Abhishek Banerjee and other workers. of the party, and affirmed that he will not be intimidated by such events.

His indictment comes days after Abhishek Banerjee and TMC student activists were targeted in separate incidents in BJP-ruled Tripura, where the party hopes to expand its base before the 2023 assembly elections.

“The BJP runs an anarchic government in Tripura, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and wherever they are in power. We condemn the attacks against Abhishek and our party activists in Tripura,” he said after meeting wounded TMC workers at the state hospital. SSKM here. .

“Such attacks would not have been possible without the active support of the Union Interior Minister. He is behind these attacks that were carried out in front of the Tripura Police, as he remained silent bystanders. The Prime Minister of Tripura did not he has the audacity to order such attacks, “she added.





