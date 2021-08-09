India Top Headlines

After the loan scam, scammers from China now bring investment applications | India News

HYDERABAD: Chinese scammers, famous for their loan applications, are back in business. Now they have launched investment apps through their former employees and have misled people.

More than 80 cases of investment fraud have been registered in the last few months in Hyderabad alone. Police arrested two Indians last week who were working for Chinese blackmailers abroad.

The latest modus operandi is to send bulk SMS to people offering part-time work-from-home opportunities with a multinational with a guaranteed daily profit of between 1,000 and 3,000 rupees, Cyberabad ACP K Balakrishna Reddy said.

“A click on the link in the SMS leads the victim to contact the scammers, who will ask them to sign up for a website or app via Telegram. The victim is then asked to pay a small fee. amount, which will double in a day or two. Once the victim invests a larger amount, the scammers stop paying, “said Hyderabad ACP KVM Prasad.

Of the 50 complaints received, the police located two Hyderabad bank account holders: A Srinivasa Rao (45), an accountant, and N Vijaya Krishna (37). Police said Rao told them that he had worked for a private company run by two Chinese whom he knew as Michel and Jollie. “He claims they closed the business in January and left,” police said.

“As in the cases of loan applications, investment sites and applications have similar interfaces. So Chinese scammers, whose original names we have not yet identified, are behind this fraud,” police said.





Reference page