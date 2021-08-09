India Top Headlines

After 13 days, trucks move from Assam to Mizoram | India News

SILCHAR: The movement of trucks carrying supplies from Assam to Mizoram resumed on Saturday night after two Assam ministers convinced local protesters to let them pass, ending the unofficial economic blockade since the border shooting of the July 26 that had left the mountainous state struggling with a shortage of essentials.

While truck movement through NH-306 from Assam’s Cachar district first resumed after 13 days, vehicles began moving through NH-6 towards Mizoram on Sunday night.

Minister Ashok Singhal, who was part of the first round of conciliatory talks in Aizawl, said the trucks began to move after the Mizoram government assured they would launch an investigation into the shooting in which six Assam policemen and dozens were killed. they were injured.

Protesters in the Barak Valley had wrecked 12 trucks in Lailapur on Saturday just as they began to move towards Mizoram. They agreed to end the blockade after Singhal and his colleague Parimal Suklabaidya intervened.

Suklabaidya said on Sunday that there had been no invasion into Assam territory by Mizoram since the BJP-led government took over the reins in 2016. “The border dispute with Mizoram has been going on since 1982 because there is no one clear demarcation of the boundary.. ”





