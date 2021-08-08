India Top Headlines

Working for inclusive peace in Afghanistan, but concerns about outside actors persist, Qatar tells India | India News

NEW DELHI: While assuring India that Qatar is working towards an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan, Qatar’s special envoy for counter-terrorism and conflict resolution, Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, also expressed concern about “outsiders”, as well as those based in Afghanistan, could hamper the achievement of that goal.

Al-Qahtani’s two-day visit was important as it came, as official sources said, in the midst of a great effort to secure an interim agreement in Kabul that is to the liking of all parties concerned. Al-Qahtani supported India’s position that an inclusive process that ensures the protection of women, children and minorities is important for a lasting political settlement in Afghanistan.

However, although peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have continued intermittently in Doha, the prospects for a negotiated power-sharing agreement look increasingly bleak. The Taliban insurgents have continued to indulge in rampant violence despite their claim that they are “ strongly ” in favor of a political settlement.

Doha will also host this week the expanded meeting of the Russian troika on Afghanistan, in which the United States, China and Pakistan will participate. While Al-Qahtani did not clearly or directly mention Pakistan in his interaction with the Indian authorities, he did mention regional and global conflicts that could affect the situation in Afghanistan. These included US-Iran relations and India’s own ties to Pakistan. While maintaining that it will not recognize any group taking Afghanistan by force, Qatar has continued to facilitate peace talks as it views the Taliban, as Al-Qahtani himself was recently cited, a key component of any political solution.

Al-Qahtani had recognized India’s contribution to Afghanistan economically and said that India wanted a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. India has allocated more than $ 3 billion worth of humanitarian and development assistance to Afghanistan. It has carried out more than 500 infrastructure and development projects since 2001.

For India, the top priority remains the cessation of all violence and terrorist attacks. This includes the support provided to the Taliban by terrorist groups based in Pakistan. In its meetings with Qatari officials, as with other regional and international partners, the government has continued to emphasize the importance of resolving the conflict through political dialogue and “respecting the interests of all ethnic groups, women and children. “.

During his visit to India, Al-Qahtani met with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and Deputy Secretary JP Singh.





