Threat to human rights, the highest physical integrity in thanas: CJI Ramana | India News

Threat to human rights, the highest physical integrity in thanas: CJI Ramana

NEW DELHI: India’s Chief Justice NV Ramana said on Sunday that in order to gain the trust and faith of citizens, the judiciary must make sure everyone, including the vast majority of the vulnerable population still living outside the system of justice, feel confident that it exists for each of them. .

In presenting a new mobile application developed by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) with the intention of reaching out to help the poor with free legal assistance for effective access to justice, Judge Ramana said: “Yes, as institution, the judiciary wants the faith of citizens, we have to make everyone feel sure that we exist for them. For a long time, the vulnerable population has lived outside the justice system. ”

Attaching importance to legal aid reaching the most marginalized in the remotest parts, the CJI said: “If we want to continue to be a society governed by the rule of law, it is imperative for us to close the accessibility gap between the highly The privileged and the most vulnerable. For all time, we must remember that the realities of socioeconomic diversity that prevail in our nation can never be grounds for denial of rights. ”

Speaking on the occasion, NALSA Chief Executive Justice UU Lalit said the body plans to actively utilize the vast network of the Indian Postal Service to spread awareness of the availability of free legal assistance to the poorest of the poor. . He also said that for the ‘justice for all’ campaign to be a success, NALSA is in talks with law schools and universities to make it mandatory for third and fourth year law students to sign up as paralegal volunteers to help those who they need assistance. to obtain free legal aid from national and state legal aid services.

CJI Ramana said that even after almost 75 years of independence, torture in custody and other police atrocities still occur in our country. “The threat to human rights and physical integrity is greatest in the police stations. Torture in custody and other police atrocities are problems that still prevail in our society.”

“Despite the declarations and constitutional guarantees (of rights), the lack of effective legal representation in the police stations is a great detriment to the detainees / detainees. The decisions taken in these first hours will later determine the defense capacity of the defendant himself … Following recent reports, even the privileged are not spared third-degree treatment, “he said and suggested that NALSA actively carry out awareness-raising for police officers nationwide.

The CJI called on all defenders, especially well-off senior defenders, to dedicate “some percentage of their working hours” to helping those in need of legal assistance.

Calling NALSA’s “Access to Justice” project as a never-ending mission, the CJI said its main obstacles are long, laborious and costly formal justice processes. “As an institution, the most difficult challenge before us is to break down these barriers first … The problem of poor connectivity in rural and remote areas that negatively affects the delivery of justice was highlighted by all (the HC superior judges with whom interacted after taking over as CJI). Taking into account this great concern, I have already written to the government emphasizing the need to close the digital divide as a priority, ”he said.

He said that although the legal aid movement, started 25 years ago, has gained new momentum, it has yet to reach a large part of the population. “Ours is one of the largest legal aid systems in the world. (But) … it is an undeniable truth that there are significant barriers to accessing relevant legal information ”.





