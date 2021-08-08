India Top Headlines

The PM must intervene to end the stalemate in Parliament; Monsoon session to be extended: RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha | India News

NEW DELHI: Accusing the government of “closing the door” to negotiations to break the deadlock on the Pegasus issue in Parliament, RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should step in to put end the stalemate and called for the monsoon to be extended. session to make up for lost time.

The Rajya Sabha member, who is an influential voice of the Opposition, also criticized the government for repeatedly emphasizing that it was “reaching out” to the Opposition parties, saying the phrase does not mean that “with your hands in your pockets and stiff face, you say ‘this is what I have to offer, nothing more’ “.

“Under the guise of reaching out, they have been closing the door on negotiations. I have noticed many times that the so-called people who have been entrusted with the idea of ​​reaching out, probably lack the mandate to offer something tangible to the people. Opposition, “Jha said. PTI in an interview.

Since the start of the Monsoon session on July 19, parliamentary proceedings have seen continuous disruptions due to protests from opposition parties and a stalemate has persisted over their demand for a discussion on the Pegasus snooping line. .

An international media consortium has reported that more than 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers, including those of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, union ministers Prahlad Singh Patel and Ashwini Vaishnaw, businessman Anil Ambani and at least 40 journalists, were in the List of possible targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware from the Israeli company NSO Group.

The government has been denying all accusations by the opposition in the matter.

When asked about the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the Pegasus issue and the stalemate in Parliament on it, Jha said that the government says in the media that it is getting closer, but that such efforts should mean ” listen and not just listen “.

Jha claimed that the government was using the “language of enmity” that had eliminated the possibility of “breaking the ice”.

“But if the Prime Minister himself intervenes and tells his people to break the ice and say ‘we are ready to discuss everything’, it is still possible to discuss. If possible, extend the session to make up for the time we have lost.” . . We can sit down after August 15, “said senior Rashtriya leader Janata Dal (RJD).

When asked if the extension of the Monsoon session, which is scheduled to end on August 13, was the way to go, Jha replied in the affirmative, noting his speech at Rajya Sabha on Covid, which has been widely appreciated and has been gone viral on social media. , to underline the importance of debating critical issues in Parliament.

On the inability of Parliament to discuss extensively the devastating second wave of Covid, he accused the government of being in a “blatant denial” of the facts.

“The day I made that speech, a government response said that no one died from lack of oxygen. When fighting a pandemic, you must be able to recognize failures and take credit for success,” he said.

“Not only do I blame the central government, many state governments were also in blatant denial mode,” Jha said.

When asked if the Opposition could have focused more on issues such as price hikes, farmers’ protest and unemployment in the Monsoon session than on Pegasus, he said that all those issues were crucial and the Opposition was continually raising them. But the Pegasus affair had taken on an important dimension. due to the level of espionage reported by the media.

“I will not say that Pegasus was number 1 for us but it acquired an important dimension due to the level of snooping that is being reported in the media with various countries of the world asking for probes, but in our case, there is not even acceptance (for the debate), “said Jha.

After criticizing the government for saying that the espionage accusations were not a problem, he said that if after a detailed discussion it is shown that it is, the opposition will accept it, but denying the discussion goes against the very idea of ​​parliamentary democracy.

“Have we forgotten that there was an argument after Bofors (came to light)? The same happened with the Mundhra case during the government of Jawaharlal Nehru, but the discussion was allowed even though the opposition was practically non-existent at the time. “, He said.

Jha also criticized the government for passing the bills amid the uproar, saying the legislation would be passed in about eight minutes and warned that if it becomes the new normal, even future governments may take this route, making the debate and the discussion are a thing of the past. .

On the unity of the opposition that will be witnessed during the current session of Parliament and if the seeds of a great alliance have been sown for the general elections of 2024, Jha said that when the floor leaders coordinate in Parliament, 2024 is not in their minds and the main concern are issues such as repeal of farm laws, inflation and unemployment.





Times of India